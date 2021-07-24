Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa unveils bust of Basavanna in Shivamogga

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa virtually unveiled the bust of Basavanna, a social reformer of the 12th century from Bengaluru, which was installed at the entrance of Gandhi park in the city.

It may be mentioned here that former mayor of The London Borough of Lambeth Neeraj Patil had donated the bust of Basavanna to Shivamogga City Corporation, and it was brought to the city from London in November, 2018, but it was not installed due to some problems. However now, all the hurdles have been cleared.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said in order to introduce the ideals of Basavanna to the next generations, the work pertaining to the construction of Anubhava Mantapa worth Rs 500 crore has been initiated at Basavakalyan, in Bidar district, which is considered to be the birthplace of 12th century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara.

He also asked people to imbibe some ideals of Basavanna in their lives and pay true tribute to him.