Bommai promises talks on steps to check sea erosion

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai promises talks on steps to check sea erosion

New technologies will be worked on to check sea erosion, Bommai said

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 13 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 14:34 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he has visited rain-affected areas in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

“I will hold a review meeting to assess the losses incurred in all the three coastal districts. I have also visited landslide and tremor affected areas," he said.

“Four institutes will conduct a study on tremors that were experienced in Kodagu.”

"New technologies will be worked on to check sea erosion. I will discuss the long term measures as well as immediate measures to check sea erosion in the review meeting.”

"After the meeting I will visit affected areas in Kaup and Byndoor. I have directed the officials to submit details on the compensation and other assistance given to the rain affected people,” he added.

He promised to visit Belagavi and Uttara Kannada within 10 days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
erosion
Kodagu
Dakshina Kannada

What's Brewing

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 