Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai promises talks on steps to check sea erosion

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he has visited rain-affected areas in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

“I will hold a review meeting to assess the losses incurred in all the three coastal districts. I have also visited landslide and tremor affected areas," he said.

“Four institutes will conduct a study on tremors that were experienced in Kodagu.”

"New technologies will be worked on to check sea erosion. I will discuss the long term measures as well as immediate measures to check sea erosion in the review meeting.”

"After the meeting I will visit affected areas in Kaup and Byndoor. I have directed the officials to submit details on the compensation and other assistance given to the rain affected people,” he added.

He promised to visit Belagavi and Uttara Kannada within 10 days.