Karnataka CM Bommai attends Chamundeshwari Vardanthi

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 20 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 13:15 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in the 'Chamundeshwari Vardanthi' at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on Wednesday.

Bommai will also offer 'bagina' to Kabini dam in Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk and KED dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.

He said, according to local leaders, it is uncommon for the dams to reach the full reservoir level during the 'Aashada' month. As the state received good rains, the dams are full and the farmers are involved in farming activities, he said.

