Karnataka CM Bommai convenes meet on Mysugar

  • Oct 16 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 05:01 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting of all elected representatives from the Mandya district to discuss the rejuvenation of the historic, but ailing, Mysuru Sugar Company (Mysugar) on Monday. 

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Vidhana Soudha. 

The government's proposal to lease the factory, which was established in 1934, has met with stern opposition from farmer groups. Also, several elected representatives have petitioned the state government against the move.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet constituted a sub-committee headed by Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa to take a call on what to do with the Mysugar factory. 

