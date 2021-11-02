Karnataka CM Bommai offers bagina at KRS, Kabini dams

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered bagina at Kabini dam in H D Kore taluk and Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirngapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday.

The CM, accompanied by Ministers, MLAs and dignitaries offered bagina as both the dams have reached the maximum levels.

The water level of the KRS dam stood at 124.8 ft and Kabini at 2284 ft, as on Tuesday.

Also Read | Age limit to be relaxed for Rajyotsava award: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Bommai reached Kabini dam in a helicopter and offered bagina at 11.35 am. He left for Srirangapatna in the chopper and offered bagina at KRS dam at 1 pm. He also performed puja to the statue of goddess Cauvery.

He participated in the dais programme organised on the premises.

He was accompanied by Ministers Govind Karjol, KC Narayan Gowda, S T Somashekar, MPs Pratap Simha and A Sumalatha, MLAs and a host of dignitaries.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: