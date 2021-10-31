Karnataka CM Bommai to offer bagina at KRS, Kabini on Nov 2

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be offering bagina at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, and Kabini dam in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on November 2. The dams have reached the maximum level.

According to a communication, Chief Minister Bommai will leave Bengaluru in a helicopter and reach Kabini dam. He will offer bagina at Kabini dam and later fly to Srirangapatna and land at the helipad there. He will offer bagina to River Cauvery, at the dam, at 1 pm. Later, he will perform puja of the Goddess Cauvery statue on the premises and will participate in the dais programme. Minister K C Narayan Gowda and MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and others will participate. He will return to Bengaluru in the same chopper, it is said.

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi visited the KRS dam and inspected the premises ahead of the CM's visit. Assistant Commissioner B C Shivanandamurthy was also present.

The water level of the dam is 124.8 ft on Sunday as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The water level of the Kabini dam is 2,284 ft, the maximum level.

