Karnataka CM Bommai to visit 'jinxed' Chamarajanagar on Thursday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, rubbished the superstitious belief that a visit to Chamarajanagar town will lead to loss of power and said power is not permanent and for a CM, every district and town is equal.

Bommai will visit the town on Thursday to attend a programme in which President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 450-bed super speciality hospital of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).

The CM said it is his responsibility and duty to visit each district and place. "As per Nanjundappa Committee report, a few taluks in Chamarajanagar district are backward and it is the responsibility of the CM to visit such places. I have visited the district when I was minister,” he said.

“I will visit Chamarajanagar town again and conduct a review meeting of the district. We can understand the problems of the region only if we visit the place,” he said.

The CM said, “Belief or disbelief is left to oneself and power is not permanent for anyone”.

Check out latest DH videos here