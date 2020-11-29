Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa honours ACP with gold medal

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 29 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 01:02 ist
ACP (Traffic) S N Sandesh Kumar receives the gold medal from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a programme at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru recently. Photo by special arrangement

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S N Sandesh Kumar is awarded with the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for his service.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presented the officer with the medal at a programme held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru recently.

Sandesh Kumar cracked a high-profile case within 24 hours that was reported at Kushalanagar, Kodagu district, in 2016, when he was the police inspector. Sandesh has investigated a few other murder cases and arrested 11 people. All the suspects are convicted.

Besides, Police Inspector C Kiran Kumar is also honoured with the gold medal for his remarkable service. He has cracked 28 house burglary cases that were reported in parts of South India, by arresting the culprits in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 15 suspects, who were arrested by Kiran Kumar, were convicted.

