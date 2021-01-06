Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa lays foundation stone of medical college in Yadgir

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa fulfilled the long-pending demand of a medical college in Yadgir on Wednesday. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the college at a ceremony in Mudnal village near Yadgir.

Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) will come up at a cost of Rs 325 crore. The college has been sanctioned under the centrally-sponsored scheme along with three other colleges sanctioned to the state by the Medical Council of India. Both Union and State governments will release their share of funds for the college.

Admission process for the college will begin from the next academic year. The medical college is being built on the land located near the newly constructed 300-bedded district hospital which will be attached to the teaching hospital for the medical college. The Chief Minister also inaugurated several newly constructed buildings, including the district hospital.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, District In-charge Minister Prabhu Chauhan and local MLAs were present at the ceremony.