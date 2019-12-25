Karnataka CM hopes to make Moodbidri a model taluk

The state government will provide all necessary support towards making Moodbidri a model taluk, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

He was speaking during the inaugural function of the 12th annual Koti -Chennayya jodukere kambala at Abbakka Samskrihi Grama in Kadalekere, Moodbidri on Wednesday.

He stated that if required additional grants will be released towards the development of the newly formed Moodbidri taluk.

Stating that kambala is an indigenous sport of Tulunadu, the CM said that the state government will take all possible measures to encourage the sport. He meanwhile recalled that clearing ban on kambala by the Honourable Supreme Court is a true victory for kambala enthusiasts. "There is no violence involved in Kambala sport. Those who rear kambala buffaloes look after them as their own children. The buffaloes are made to take part in the race on the marshy field only on the days of kambala", the CM pointed out.

'Abbakka's life should be included in textbooks'

B S Yediyurappa meanwhile unveiled the 18 feet tall statue of Veerarani Abbakka on the venue.

On the occassion, the CM said that Veerarani Abbakka, who fought against the Portuguese, is the first freedom fighter of the Nation. He meanwhile recommended including lessons based on Abbakka's life and achievements in school curriculum.

Conveying Christmas wishes to the people, B S Yediyurappa recalled that December 25 is observed as the Good Governance Day, to celebrate the birthday of former Prime Minister of India, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Dakshina Kannada M P and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi - Chikmagaluru M P Shobha Karandlaje, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister Kannada and Culture and Tourism, C T Ravi, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA and organiser of 12th annual Koti- Chennaya kambala, Umanath Kotian, Puttur MLA Sanjeev Mathandur, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, Bantwal MLA U Rajesh Naik, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Kambala enthusiast Gunapal Kadamba, DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat were present.