Karnataka CM inaugurates iconic 108-foot tall statue of Male Mahadeshwara at MM Hills

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated the iconic 108-foot tall Male Mahadeshwara Statue at Deepadagiri Voddu, Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajnagar district.

"The State Government would extend support for all developmental works of Male Mahadeshwara Hills," he said. Bommai also unveiled the silver chariot and inaugurated other developmental works at MM Hills.

“In order to resolve the problems of people living on the forest fringes in the MM Hills and to provide better road, bus transport and education facilities, I had sought the report of Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajnagar district D S Ramesh. He has already submitted the report. Orders for works related to these projects would be issued in two days," he said while adding that the Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) here would be upgraded to Community Health Care Centre (CHC) soon.

"I have also ordered to take up a survey of the land to resolve the land issue at Jaageri,” he said.

He said MM Hills is a place of historical and mythological importance. “Every year, over two to three lakh people from all sections of society walk barefoot from far-off places to have a ‘darshan’ of the lord in MM Hills. The significance of the place is highlighted by this iconic statue which can be seen from any part of the hill, he added,

“There are examples of visionaries like Male Mahadeshwara in all communities. People must be inspired by them, lead the life in a good way, make the best of available opportunities, and work, and serve people so that the next generations remember us. I have prayed for the welfare of people of the State, for a better life for the poor as my success and happiness is in that," he said.

In order to convey the message that all was fine between B S Yediyurappa and V Sommanna, Bommai said, “Yesterday when I inaugurated the 51-feet-tall Akka Mahadevi statue at Udutadi in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district, B S Yediyurappa accompanied me. Now when I am inaugurating another such statue, my brother V Somanna is with me."

Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy remembered that Congress leader and former minister late H S Mahadevprasad initiated the project of the statue and a few of the other developmental works that were inaugurated on Saturday.

Ministers V Somanna, S T Somashekar, MLAs R Narendra and N Mahesh, and Saalur Brahmanmutt seers Guruswamy and Shanthamallikarjunaswamy were also present on the occasion.