Karnataka CM sanctions Rs 210 cr for restoration of rain-damaged roads in Uttara Kannada

“Sir, my house has collapsed and because of it I am finding it difficult to pursue my studies. Please do something,” Vani Gajanana Bhat, a Class X student and a resident of the landslide-hit Kalache near Vajralli in Yellapur taluk, poured out her woes to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with tears rolling down her face.

The newly-elected chief minister tried to assuage her concerns by assuring of all government help in addressing the problems of the flood-affected villages.

Bommai visited the flood-hit areas including the landslide-hit state highway 6 at Talakebail in Yellapur taluk. He also inspected flood-ravaged Gullapur and Shirur, where the swollen Gangavali river swept away several houses and crops on inundated vast tracts of farmland.

He gave a patient hearing to the grievances of the flood-affected people in the district, which witnessed a devastating rain and flood last week.

“I understand your problems. We’ll constitute an expert committee to carry out a geological study about the landslides in the Western Ghats and take measures to address the problem permanently, Bommai told the reporters.

During the review meeting with officials, the chief minister announced Rs 210 crore to repair the district’s roads damaged in the landslides and flash floods and Rs 100 crore each will be released to PWD and RDPR Department to take up road repair works in the district. Further Rs 6 crore will be sanctioned for the damage caused to NH 63 at Arabail Ghat by landslides, the chief minister told the meeting.

A proposal will be submitted to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking central aid of Rs 35 crore, Bommai said.