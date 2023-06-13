CM directs MRI, dialysis facility at taluk hospitals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs MRI and dialysis facility at all taluk hospitals

He also instructed officials to fill vacancies of healthcare staff, and to consider increasing the salaries of NHM staff who have relatively low salaries.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 08:38 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

All taluk hospitals should install MRI and dialysis equipment, and technicians should be appointed to provide these services, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at a review meeting of the health department here on Tuesday. 

He also instructed officials to fill vacancies of healthcare staff, and to consider increasing the salaries of NHM staff who have relatively low salaries. Under NHM, specialist doctors are short by 52%, MBBS doctors by 31% and nursing staff by 18%. Siddaramaiah noted that grants under NHM were not being spent on time either.

Given the delays in medicine procurement, he said that health department should submit a proposal to the finance department to call tenders every two years. Currently, the contract period for medicine supply is one year.

“Medicine procurement runs into 30 packages for 700 drugs. Usually it takes four months for one tender to get finalised after due process, and a certain percentage of tenders don’t get closed in the first bid either. Our argument was that, if so much time goes into procurement, the contract should stand for two years. So CM said that finance department should examine this,” health commissioner D Randeep told DH.

Siddaramaiah also said that the MD at Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) should serve for at least two years, as MDs tend to shift from this position frequently. Over the past year, five different MDs were appointed at KSMSCL.

He also asked officials to ensure that doctors at primary and community health centres stay in their allotted quarters so that their services are available whenever required. 

He gave three months to department officials to fix issues, adding that action would be taken otherwise.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka News
MRI
dialysis
hospitals

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 