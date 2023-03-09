Karnataka: Congress leader showers currency notes on bar dancer

The magnanimity shown by a Congress leader on a bar dancer has embarrassed Congress party in poll bound Karnataka.

Shivashankar Hampannavar, a Congress leader, KPCC member and close aide of former minister Vinay Kulkarni seen dancing with a bar girl at a marriage ceremony in Dharwad, has gone viral.

In the video, Shivashankar is seen dancing with a girl and showering currency notes on her head. The video which was widely circulated has drawn sharp criticism.