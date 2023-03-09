Karnataka: Congress leader showers currency notes on bar dancer

The magnanimity shown by a Congress leader on a bar dancer has embarrassed Congress party in poll bound Karnataka.
Shivashankar Hampannavar, a Congress leader, KPCC member and close aide of former minister Vinay Kulkarni seen dancing with a bar girl at a marriage ceremony in Dharwad, has gone viral.
In the video, Shivashankar is seen dancing with a girl and showering currency notes on her head. The video which was widely circulated has drawn sharp criticism.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors
No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why
Air India has the largest number of female pilots
Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'
Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi
White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban