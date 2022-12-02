Karnataka: Congress leaders catch 3 'survey staff', allege voters' data theft

After catching three persons allegedly engaged in a pre-poll research study of the Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency, at New Anand Nagar in the Old Hubballi area on Thursday, Congress leaders alleged that the BJP leaders are misusing the government machinery to delete the names of those in the voters' list who are possibly against the BJP, based on the data collected through such surveys.

Congress leaders claimed that they caught three persons working for Delhi-based ASR Consulting Services Private Limited when they were allegedly collecting information from citizens at New Anand Nagar. Handing them over to Old Hubballi police, Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath also lodged a complaint against them, suspecting electoral data theft to delete voters' names in the electoral roll.

"They were collecting details like voting card number, polling booth, family income, caste, which party they would support, etc. They just showed a copy of a letter seeking permission from the police, which just has 'received' the seal of the police commissionerate and not the permission. They were entering the data in 'Go survey' app. As BJP leaders and government officials are hand-in-glove, this data collected through unauthorised surveys is suspected to be used to identify poor people including minorities who are fed up with the BJP government's failures, and to delete their names from the voters' list," Ullagaddimath said.

Two persons engaged in the survey escaped, while we brought Veeresh, Manjunath, and Nitish to the police station. Police should not make these people scapegoats as they work for a salary, but should catch the chief of the company in Delhi, he noted.

Hubballi-Dharwad City District Congress Committee president Altaf Halwoor stated that those engaged in the survey were telling that BJP MLA Arvind Bellad had sent them. Such surveys were held earlier too, but we became alert after the alleged voters' data theft by Chilume NGO in Bengaluru came to light, he noted.

Old Hubballi police are questioning the accused who are localities, and have asked higher officials of the company to come to give details. Permission from the police commissioner or district administration was not given for conducting the survey to collect voters' details, and an investigation would be conducted from all angles, police officials said.

The letter shown by the survey staff says that the company is holding a survey to gauge the opinion of people on issues related to politics and governance, and the findings would be used for TV programmes and newspaper articles.

'86k names in dist already deleted'

Hubballi-Dharwad City District Congress Committee president Altaf Halwoor stated that up to 86,000 voters are already deleted in the electoral rolls of seven Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district, in the last six to eight months.

"This is the information collected from the deputy commissioner's office. It would be conveyed to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) which would lodge a complaint with the chief election officer," he said.

The number of voters whose names are deleted from the electoral roll is up to 11,000 in Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, 6,000 in Hubballi-Dharwad East, 15,000 in Hubballi-Dharwad West, 19,000 in Kundgol, 12,000 in Kalghatagi, 9,000 in Navalgud, and 14,000 in Dharwad Rural, he noted.

"We have requested the deputy commissioner to give reasons for these deletions. The Congress workers are already cross-checking whether deletions are genuine or not. So far, it has been found that the majority of those who were deleted from the voters' list are from minority and poor classes, though they are residing in the old address itself, and even some Congress leaders' names are deleted, Halwoor added.