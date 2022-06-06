Karnataka cops initiate probe on use of banned satellite phones

Karnataka cops to probe use of banned satellite phones

Jnanendra said that the police has shared the details on use of the phones with the Intelligence Bureau of the Centre

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Monday said that Karnataka police has initiated probe following the reports that banned satellite phones are being used in forest areas of Chikkamagaluru and coastal region.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the police has shared the details on use of the phones with the Intelligence Bureau of the Centre and they will conduct the probe together.

"Central Intelligence wing has discovered that banned satellite phones are being used in some specific areas of Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru district, and state intelligence branch staff initiated the investigation to find out the users of banned phones," he said.

