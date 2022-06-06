Karnataka cops initiate probe on use of banned satellite phones

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Monday said that Karnataka police has initiated probe following the reports that banned satellite phones are being used in forest areas of Chikkamagaluru and coastal region.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the police has shared the details on use of the phones with the Intelligence Bureau of the Centre and they will conduct the probe together.
"Central Intelligence wing has discovered that banned satellite phones are being used in some specific areas of Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru district, and state intelligence branch staff initiated the investigation to find out the users of banned phones," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse
In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022
DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens
Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo
Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait
DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India
Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities
How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years