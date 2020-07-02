Karnataka: Covid-19 death toll increases to 4 in Belagavi district

Covid-19 death toll increases to 4 in Belagavi district

Covid-19 death toll increases to 4 in Belagavi district

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Jul 02 2020
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 21:55 ist

Death toll in the district due to Covid-19 increased to 4 with a 45-year-old male succumbing to the pandemic on Wednesday. His swab sample report on Thursday confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

Third consecutive death due to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) has been recorded for the third consecutive day.

The 45-year-old identified as patient P-16964 had been admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment on June 30 (Tuesday), due to fever and breathlessness. He died on July 1 (Wednesday). Swab sample result on Thursday confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

District recorded 7 more Covid-19 positive cases including deceased male on Thursday. As per the health bulletin of Health Department, Covid-19 positive cases in the district increased to 343 with 303 patients recovering, 36 active cases and 4 deaths being reported.

Among those tested positive, P-16960 male 27 years has travel history of Kerala, P-16961 male 35 years and P-16963 have travel history of Maharashtra and P-16962 male 54 years has travel history of Gujarat. Contacts of P-17021 male 46 years and P-17022 female 8 years were being traced.

