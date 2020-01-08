Karnataka: Devarapura villagers treat abandoned donkey

The villagers of Devarapura have set an example for others by treating a donkey which was abandoned by some people as it was suffering from an ailment.

Ramu, the male donkey of Srimangala, was undergoing a lot of pain after developing an infection in its genitals. People suspected that it was suffering from cancer and abandoned it.

Later, the donkey was found on the roadside at Devarapura. The villagers, who noticed the suffering donkey, posted the plight of the poor animal on social media and also sought help for its treatment.

Eventually, a veterinarian was approached and after providing the first aid, he said that the animal needs advanced care and treatment. Kodanda Adip Bopaiah, a planter, took the responsibility of treating the donkey and giving shelter to it at his house.

Currently, veterinarians Dr Suresh, Dr Ramesh and Dr Devaraju are providing treatment to the donkey. It is now responding well to the treatment. The villagers of Devarapura have renamed Ramu as 'Bola'.

Bopaiah said that the villagers, especially the youth, have been lending all possible help for the treatment of Bola.