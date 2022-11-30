Karnataka farmer gets just Rs 8 for 2 quintal onion

Karnataka farmer gets just Rs 8 for 2 quintal onion

Farmer Pawadeppa Hallikeri of Timmapur had taken his two quintals of onion to the APMC market of Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru for selling a week ago

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag,
  • Nov 30 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 18:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Following a sudden price crash, a farmer from Timmapur near Gadag was left with just Rs 8 profit after selling his two quintals of onion.

Farmer Pawadeppa Hallikeri of Timmapur had taken his two quintals of onion to the APMC market of Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru for selling a week ago. However, due to a price crash, he was forced to sell his onion at Rs 200 per quintal.

The farmer got a Rs 410 bill for two quintals. Of which, he paid Rs 377 rent for a lorry that carried his onion to Bengaluru, and Rs 24 as hamali fee. Finally, he received just Rs 8 profit for the two quintals of onion.

Rajya Raitha Sangha Gadag district President Yallappa Babari said, "Onion brings tears in the eyes of farmers whenever its price crashes. Farmers spend thousands of rupees for growing onions. The government should intervene immediately and should fix a proper price".

