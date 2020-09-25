Karnataka: Farmers block highway in Mandya

Farmers, led by various farmers outfits like sugarcane growers association and others staged a protest against the APMC and Land Reforms Amendment Act, on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, near KSRTC bus stand, in Mandya, on Friday. They also raised slogans against anti-farmer policies of the governments.

Police had stepped up security as a precautionary measure and personnel deployed on the highway and near the DC's office.

Protests were also held at Santhemarahalli, in Chamarajanagar taluk, in Chamarajanagar district. The farmers blocked the road as a mark of protest.

It affected the movement of regular traffic and the vehicles were seen stranded on the road, at Santhemarahalli. Protests were also held at Hanur, Gundluet and Kollegal taluks also.