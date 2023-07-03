Karnataka: Farmers demand action against alleged assault on cultivators

A group of farmers from Bekkinakere village in the taluk on Monday staged a sit-in on the premises of DC office here, demanding a probe into the alleged assault of cultivators.

The agitating farmers showed bruises and injuries sustained by them in the alleged assault and appealed to Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil to take stringent action against the culprits.

"Several farmers, including the Krishna Savant family, have been tilling land on Survey numbers 85/1, 2 for the past eight decades. As per the Land Reforms Act, 'Tiller is the owner of the land' the title rights of the said parcel of lands should be given to the tillers. But the original owner of the land, Sunil Jadhav moved the court seeking title and possession of the lands in question.

Even as the matter is pending before the court, names of three farmers have been erased from the documents. When we approached Tahsildar two years back, the officer attributed it to a technical snag and that it would be fixed. But the promise has remained just that," the agitating farmers complained.

They alleged that goons, allegedly supported by MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, assaulted them with machete and other sharp weapons when they took up sowing on the said lands.