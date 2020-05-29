Karnataka: Farmers fear locust menace in Madhurigi

Locust attack in Rajasthan. (PTI Photo)

Farmers around Gauribidanur Road and surrounding areas in the town have expressed apprehensions over the swarms of locusts found in the area.

The farmers said the locusts are eating the leaves of the plants in the taluk and they may even destroy the crops. Hence, the officials of the department concerned should destroy the locusts before they wreak havoc in the area, they urged.

Horticulture department assistant director V S Vishwanath Gowda said there was no information about origin of locusts. The issue will be brought to the notice of the scientists, he added. 

