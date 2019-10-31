Karnataka first state to set up Innovations Authority

The proposal to set up an Innovation Authority (IA) has been approved by the state cabinet, in order to ensure that Karnataka is ahead of other states in innovation, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

He was addressing the gathering at the installation ceremony of the new president Dr Annayya Kulal and his team of the Mangaluru branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the year 2019-20 organised at the IMA hall.

The Authority that is being planned in the state will be the country’s first Innovation Authority.

Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology and Science and Technology, said that an environment motivating innovation by providing all facilities will be created for next two years. The minister also revealed planning reforms in medical education and higher education.

Dr Kulal outlined the programmes being planned for next 12 months.

Karnataka IMA President Dr Madhusudhan K presided over the programme.