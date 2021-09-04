Karnataka floods: Central team on 4-day visit

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 04:15 ist
The team will visit Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts. Credit: DH File Photo

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Karnataka for four days starting Saturday to assess the damages caused by the July floods.

The team will visit Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts. The state government has estimated losses at Rs 5,690.52 crore. Of this, the state is eligible to receive Rs 765.84 crore as per SDRF norms.

The team will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday for a briefing. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
floods
India News

