Karnataka floods: Central team on 4-day visit

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Karnataka for four days starting Saturday to assess the damages caused by the July floods.

The team will visit Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts. The state government has estimated losses at Rs 5,690.52 crore. Of this, the state is eligible to receive Rs 765.84 crore as per SDRF norms.

The team will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday for a briefing.