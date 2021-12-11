Karnataka Forest Department to organise festival of frogs in Sagar taluk

The Karnataka Forest Department is organising a frog festival at Muppane nature camp in Sagar taluk on December 18 and 19 in order to create awareness among people about the need to protect the endangered amphibian.

Frogs, considered the best friend of farming community, are on the verge of extinction.

Seminars, discussions on frogs, screening of documentaries, presentation of research articles, information on various species of frogs and presentation of details on how frogs produce sound will be part of the two-day event. There would be an exchange of information on bush frog, Karaavali skittering frog, common toad and bullfrog.

Besides, environmentalists will pass a resolution in the event urging the government to declare the Malabar tree toad frog found in Western Ghat region as a State frog.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Mohan will inaugurate the event on December 18 at 10:00 am.

