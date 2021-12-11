Karnataka Forest Dept to organise festival of frogs

Karnataka Forest Department to organise festival of frogs in Sagar taluk

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 11 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Forest Department is organising a frog festival at Muppane nature camp in Sagar taluk on December 18 and 19 in order to create awareness among people about the need to protect the endangered amphibian.

Frogs, considered the best friend of farming community, are on the verge of extinction.

Seminars, discussions on frogs, screening of documentaries, presentation of research articles, information on various species of frogs and presentation of details on how frogs produce sound will be part of the two-day event. There would be an exchange of information on bush frog, Karaavali skittering frog, common toad and bullfrog.

Besides, environmentalists will pass a resolution in the event urging the government to declare the Malabar tree toad frog found in Western Ghat region as a State frog.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Mohan will inaugurate the event on December 18 at 10:00 am.

Check out latest DH videos here 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
frogs
wildlife
shivamogga

Related videos

What's Brewing

6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions

6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions

Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves

Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves

Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays

Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

 