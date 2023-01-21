Karnataka: Former BJP corporator held for assault on police inspector

A former BJP corporator has been arrested for assaulting a circle police inspector attached to Kaggalipura police station in southern Bengaluru.

The incident occurred when the police visited a disputed land, following a trespass complaint filed by a woman, at BM Kaval in Byrasandra village.

Puttamaramma had filed a complaint with the Kaggalipura police, stating that the land in BM Kaval, bearing survey numbers 176/2 and 176/3 belonged to her. A person identified as Bharghava had trespassed her land and was carrying out work with an earth mover. When questioned, Bharghava had threatened her.

After receiving the complaint and giving an acknowledgement to Puttamaramma on January 18, police inspector R Vijay Kumar, along with head constable Madeppa, went to the land around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The inspector found Bharghava and many others on the land.

He told only people related to land should stay there, while the remaining should leave the spot.

A man from the crowd came forward and claimed that the land belonged to them. He told Vijay Kumar that they would not go away and that the police could not do anything to them.

When Vijay Kumar asked the man to stop yelling at him, the man claimed that he was into politics and knew what to do. When Madeppa tried to silence the man, the former was manhandled.

Abused and assaulted

When Vijay Kumar tried to stop V Balakrishna, 65, a former corporator of Yelachenahalli ward, who was present there in support of Bharghava, he was caught by the shirt collar of his uniform, abused and assaulted by Balakrishna.

Vijay Kumar and Medappa detained Balakrishna and took him to the police station.

The inspector has filed a complaint at the station against Balakrishna for assault, criminal force on a public servant and preventing him from discharging duties.

A senior officer said the land was disputed and there was a case pending before the court.