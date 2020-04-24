Karnataka: Fourth COVID-19 patient from Belagavi discharged

The fourth COVID-19 patient was discharged from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital, the designated hospital for coronavirus treatment after his tests came back negative on Friday.

Identified as P150, the 44-year-old-male from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk had attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi from March 13 to 18 and returned home on March 20. He had been admitted in the District Hospital on April 1, and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5, official sources said.

He recovered and was discharged while his primary contact, identified as P448, a 10-year-old female, tested positive on Friday.

Until now, four Covid-19 positive patients who recovered have been discharged from the District Hospital.