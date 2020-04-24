K'taka: 4th COVID-19 patient from Belagavi discharged

Karnataka: Fourth COVID-19 patient from Belagavi discharged

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belegavi,
  • Apr 24 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 19:33 ist
Representative photo. (AFP)

The fourth COVID-19 patient was discharged from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital, the designated hospital for coronavirus treatment after his tests came back negative on Friday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Identified as P150, the 44-year-old-male from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk had attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi from March 13 to 18 and returned home on March 20. He had been admitted in the District Hospital on April 1, and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5, official sources said. 

He recovered and was discharged while his primary contact, identified as P448, a 10-year-old female, tested positive on Friday. 
Until now, four Covid-19 positive patients who recovered have been discharged from the District Hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tablighi Jamaat

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 