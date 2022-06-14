Karnataka girl struck dead by lightning

Karnataka girl struck dead by lightning

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 14 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 01:57 ist

A 19-year-old girl was struck dead by lightning in Malla village near Kembhavi in the district on Tuesday evening.

\The deceased has been identified as Vidya Sangappa Kumbara. She was working in the farmland when lightning struck her.

Meanwhile, Bidar and its surroundings received heavy rains in the evening.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Death
lightening

What's Brewing

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds: Mob logic runs over bus rules

Ticketless birds: Mob logic runs over bus rules

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

 