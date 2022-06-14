Karnataka girl struck dead by lightning

A 19-year-old girl was struck dead by lightning in Malla village near Kembhavi in the district on Tuesday evening.
\The deceased has been identified as Vidya Sangappa Kumbara. She was working in the farmland when lightning struck her.
Meanwhile, Bidar and its surroundings received heavy rains in the evening.
