Karnataka girl student dies after jumping from bus; students stage protest

A 19-year-old student of a government engineering college in Huligudda died after sustaining grievous head injuries while alighting from a moving bus here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as L Shweta.

The victim, who was in the first semester of the Electronics and Communication course in the college, used to shuttle between the hostel and college by bus. On Thursday too, she boarded the government bus and requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus at the college. Despite there being a 'request stop' at the college, the conductor and driver refused to stop the bus at the girl's request.

According to eyewitnesses, Shweta then jumped from the bus while it slowed down at a speed breaker near her college. However, she lost her balance and sustained serious injuries.

She was rushed to Huvinahadagali taluk hospital, and doctors there advised her to be shifted to a bigger hospital for advanced treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Davangere.

A case has been lodged against the bus driver and conductor at Huvinahadagali police station. Outraged students also staged a protest after blocking the road near Government Engineering College and condemning the death of the student.

They said memoranda were submitted to the officials, elected representatives, and ministers on many occasions to provide a stop for buses near the college. However, no one had responded positively. The negligent attitude of the officials and elected representatives have claimed the life of a student now, they alleged.

More than 540 students travel from the town to the college every day. Buses do not stop near the college, as a result of which they face regular inconveniences.