Karnataka girls selected for national-level skating competition

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 03:26 ist
Anagha Rajesh and Arna Rajesh. Credit: DH Photo

Anagha Rajesh and Arna Rajesh have been selected for national-level roller skating competition, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 11 to 14.

The girls had won medals at 37th state-level roller skating championship organised by Karnataka Roller Skating Association in Bengaluru recently.

Arna had won gold and silver medals in the inline skating event (Under-7 category). Anagha too won silver and two bronze medals in the inline skating event (Under-14 category).

The girls are students of Lourdes Central School in Bejai and are members of Hi-Flyers Skating Club in Mangaluru. They are being trained by Mohandas K, Jayaraj and Pratheek Raj, sources said.

Skating
India News
Karnataka

