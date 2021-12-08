Karnataka girls selected for national-level skating competition

Anagha Rajesh and Arna Rajesh have been selected for national-level roller skating competition, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 11 to 14.

The girls had won medals at 37th state-level roller skating championship organised by Karnataka Roller Skating Association in Bengaluru recently.

Arna had won gold and silver medals in the inline skating event (Under-7 category). Anagha too won silver and two bronze medals in the inline skating event (Under-14 category).

The girls are students of Lourdes Central School in Bejai and are members of Hi-Flyers Skating Club in Mangaluru. They are being trained by Mohandas K, Jayaraj and Pratheek Raj, sources said.

