Karnataka government announces Rs 25 lakh each for kin of those killed by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada

The state government has sanctioned compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of four youths who were murdered by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada.

Compensation has been announced for the kin of Masood who was murdered at Kalanja in Sullia taluk on July 19, 2022; Mohammed Fazil who was murdered at Katipalla on July 28, Abdul Jaleel who was murdered on December 24, 2022, at Katipalla and Deepak Rao who was murdered on January 3, 2018.

The Chief Minister has issued an order to sanction the amount under the CM relief fund. The cheque for the same will be distributed to the family members at Krishna, home office of the Chief Minister on June 19 at 8 am, said a letter from DK DC to respective taluk Tahsildar.

In fact, Dakshina Kannada had seen three murders in the month of July 2022. The previous BJP government had given compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Praveen Nettaru. Various organisations demanded compensation to the family of Deepak Rao, who was murdered in 2018 along with three other murders in the district.

The compensation amount will be received by Saramma, mother of Masood; Ummar Farooq, father of Fazil; Dilshad, wife of Jaleel and Prema Ramachandra, mother of Deepak Rao.

Alleging discrimination by the BJP-led government in announcing compensation, various organisations had staged a protest demanding compensation for the families of Masood, Fazil and Jaleel. Fazil’s father Umar Farooq had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister as well.

In fact, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar during his recent visit to Mangaluru had said that a proposal will be submitted to the state government seeking compensation for the kin of four youths who were murdered by the miscreants.