Karnataka government mulls free smartphones to rural students

Karnataka govt mulls free smartphones to rural students

Suresh Kumar said a survey has already been conducted in all the districts on the distribution of smartphones

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 24 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 23:28 ist
S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said the government is thinking of providing free smartphones to the poor school children as nobody knows about what the situation will be in the next academic year.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials at the DDPI's office here, he said, a survey has already been conducted in all the districts on the distribution of smartphones.

"The rural students should not be denied online education. I have directed the DDPIs to submit a report on the children's attendance and the need for smartphones. There should not be incidents of child marriages and child labour. Smartphones are a necessity for the online education system," he said.

"It has become a trend among the youths to change mobile phones once a year. We are thinking of the possibility of creating a smartphone bank with the help of various organisations. Discussions are also being held", Suresh Kumar said.

There are pros and cons to conducting SSLC and second PUC exams. The situation was similar last year also. But, 98% of the students appeared for the exam. A discussion will be held with the former education minister and educational experts, he said.

On the Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy, he said, "As the issue is in the court, I will not speak about it."

S Suresh Kumar
smartphones
Rural areas
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Education
COVID-19

