As the controversy—and corresponding protests—continued regarding the proposed changes in Karnataka’s SSLC school textbooks, BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar asked the government to clear the confusion

The former Karnataka chief minister also wished the state government would take the matter seriously and be able to assure the public, and the protestors alike.

“Opinion of seers about the description about Basavanna, and other issues should be studied thoroughly. If there is anything wrong, that should be rectified. If everything is correct, those who have raised objections should be convinced,” he explained.

Shettar also believed that the changes in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) school textbooks were being discussed by a section that had not even studied these revised textbooks.

Shettar was also quite vocal about the confusion regarding the elections for Members of Parliament of Rajya Sabha from the state. He stated that the Congress was to be blamed for the confusion by nominating a second candidate.

But he was also confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win two seats, and the Congress would be taught less if the BJP won the third one as well.

According to Shettar, the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi and then fielded one candidate. "But the Congress betrayed and named the second candidate". Shettar accused the Congress of being responsible for the fall of governments at the Centre led by H D Deve Gowda and Chandrashekhar.

However, he also refused to speculate on comment on the notices issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said that the issue must not be politicised, as the ED and the Income Tax departments worked independently, and that they take steps only after collecting and verifying the information.