Karnataka government plans varsity to train miners in new technology

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that government is contemplating to establish a mining university in the state and create research and development facilities to train miners in scientific mining and new technologies.

He told reporters here that a meeting in this regard has been scheduled on February 1 (Monday) in Bengaluru.

Nirani said the mining university will be on the lines of sugarcane development and research institutes which guide farmers on sugarcane and allied products' farming.

He said a global tender will be floated for e-consultancy for the university.

The minister said the complaints of miners not following the norms and safety precautions endanger lives of others have come to the government's notice. Many quarries and crusher units do not construct fence tall walls (over 10-foot in height) as it is not viable for them. Also, they are ignorant about norms and there may be political involvement too, he added.

Nirani said the process of sand mining is being simplified. Sand, available in nallahs and other patches, could be used by locals by carrying it in bullock carts and tractors. Cases will not be booked against such transport. "We have planned to make five to six categories in sand mining to auction. Revenue deficit will be overcome through other ore royalty," he stated.