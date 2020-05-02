Karnataka: Government to bear cost of empty traveling buses

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will collect single fare for carrying labourers stuck in Bengaluru to their home districts and costs of empty buses returning will be borne by the government.

Savadi who holds the Transport Department portfolio participated in video conference with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Deputy Commissioners office here on Saturday.

He informed reporters that to maintain social distancing in the wake of COVID-19, buses will carry passengers half of the capacity. Barring labourers stuck in Bengaluru, others will not be allowed to board them to reach their home towns.

Construction and other labourers have been stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown and want to return home, hence, bus services have been made available for them. Buses will return to Bengaluru without any passenger and costs will be borne by government, he stated.