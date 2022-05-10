Karnataka government to bear treatment cost of Sukri Bommagowda: Minister

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the state government will bear the medical expenses of Padma Shri awardee Halakki tribal folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda.

"As Uttara Kannada District-in-Charge Minister, I have come to visit her in the hospital and have directed the DC to pay special emphasis on Sukri's health. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had called me in the morning and said that her entire hospital expenses will be borne by the state government. The CM has also spoken to the DC."

The Minister said "we fondly call her Sukri ajji. She greeted us with smile and said that she would return home soon. "We also informed her of the government's decision on bearing expenses.

Sukri was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on May 7 following the complaints of breathing difficulties.