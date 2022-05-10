'Govt to bear treatment cost of Sukri Bommagowda'

Karnataka government to bear treatment cost of Sukri Bommagowda: Minister

Sukri was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on May 7 following the complaints of breathing difficulties

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 20:27 ist
Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary visited adma Shri awardee Halakki tribal folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda who is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru. Credit: aSpecial Arrangement

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the state government will bear the medical expenses of Padma Shri awardee Halakki tribal folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda.

"As Uttara Kannada District-in-Charge Minister, I have come to visit her in the hospital and have directed the DC to pay special emphasis on Sukri's health. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had called me in the morning and said that her entire hospital expenses will be borne by the state government. The CM has also spoken to the DC."

The Minister said "we fondly call her Sukri ajji. She greeted us with smile and said that she would return home soon. "We also informed her of the government's decision on bearing expenses.

Sukri was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on May 7 following the complaints of breathing difficulties.

Karnataka
Kota Srinivas Poojary

