Karnataka government to develop app for sand supply in transparent manner: Minister

Minister of Mines and Geology Halappa Basappa Achar said ‘Maralu Mitra’ app is being developed to supply sand in a transparent manner as per the demand across the state.

Already, a few districts had taken steps to supply sand in a transparent manner through an app. A uniform app for the entire state will be developed, he told reporters after chairing a review meeting with officials in DC hall on Friday.

The app will be connected to the GPS of sand trucks. This will check the sale of sand in the black market, he added.

The new sand policy was framed to ensure that sand is supplied as per the demand without complications. The people should not feel overburdened in order to avail the sand. The new sand policy will allow the traditional method of sand extraction in the coastal area, he clarified.

As per the new sand policy, sand extraction is allowed in six different categories of sand blocks. Sand will be mined from small blocks in GPs. The GPs can supply sand at Rs 300 per tonne. In DK, nine blocks in River Nethravathi and five sand blocks in Phalguni river in the CRZ area were identified and sent to the government for approval.

The minister said that as per the new sand policy, out of five sand blocks identified in water bodies in GP jurisdiction, the work order was given for four blocks for sand extraction. Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited had identified three sand blocks in backwater areas of the dams in the district.

According to the minister, authorities had allowed the mining of 4,72,090 metric tonnes of sand. E-tender was invited for 10 sand blocks in non-CRZ areas in the district.

As many as 314 cases pertaining to illegal laterite stone quarry, illegal sand mining/transportation/stock have been booked in the district and fines were collected, he added.

