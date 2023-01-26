Karnataka: Govt hospital staff nurse dies during R-Day function

A 38-year-old staff nurse of the government hospital died of heart attack while performing a dance during the Republic Day function at the taluk stadium here on Thursday.

Mahantesh Pujar, a staffer at ART centre in the taluk hospital, collapsed while performing Kolata (a traditional folk dance of the state) at the 74th Republic Day programme. Sindhanur CMC commissioner Manjunath Gundur rushed Pujar to the hospital in his car. Pujar was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

Pujar is survived by his wife and three daughters. His final rites were performed at his native Diddagi village in the taluk on Thursday evening