K'taka: Govt hospital staff dies during R-Day function

Karnataka: Govt hospital staff nurse dies during R-Day function

DHNS
DHNS, Sindhanur (Raichur district),
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 05:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old staff nurse of the government hospital died of heart attack while performing a dance during the Republic Day function at the taluk stadium here on Thursday.

Mahantesh Pujar, a staffer at ART centre in the taluk hospital, collapsed while performing Kolata (a traditional folk dance of the state) at the 74th Republic Day programme. Sindhanur CMC commissioner Manjunath Gundur rushed Pujar to the hospital in his car. Pujar was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

Pujar is survived by his wife and three daughters. His final rites were performed at his native Diddagi village in the taluk on Thursday evening

Karnataka
Karnataka News
republic day 2023

