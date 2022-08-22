Karnataka govt informs HC about re-codification of Bababudangiri management

The state government on Monday informed the high court that a decision has been taken regarding the re-codification of management and rituals at the Dutta Peeta or Bababudanagiri cave shrine/dargah in Chikkamagaluru district.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe adjourned the hearing on the writ appeal filed by Syed Ghouse Mohiyuddin Shah Khadri to September 5, 2022. The bench also said that the status quo order dated May 31, 2022, would also continue.

A cabinet sub-committee was constituted in pursuance of the direction of the single judge and the committee had submitted the report to the state government on June 30, 2022. Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that the sub-committee had made 10 recommendations, including appointment of a managing committee comprising both Hindus and Muslims in terms of Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act. The managing committee consisting of archakas and mujawars would take care of rituals, celebration of Datta Jayanthi, Urus and other religious programmes.

The AG further submitted that pursuance of the report, the state government has taken a decision on July 19, 2022, and cancelled the earlier notification dated March 19, 2018, regarding management and rituals at the site. It was also informed that a paper publication/notification has been issued on August 17, 2022, inviting applications for members of the managing committee of Datta Peetha.

The petition before the single judge was filed by Shri Guru Dattatreya Peeta Devasthana Samvardhana Samithi challenging the March 19, 2018 order issued by the then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah. The single judge had said that the 2018 order allowing only a mujawar to perform ‘Paduka Pooja’ and to light ‘Nanda Deepa’ firstly infringes upon the rights of Hindu community and secondly contrary to the faith of Muslims.

The appeal was filed after the single judge directed the state government to re-consider the matter afresh in accordance with law without reference to the recommendations/report of the high-level committee headed by retired high court judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, based on which, the March 19, 2018 order was issued.