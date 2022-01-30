Karnataka govt plans to make historical temple in Hubballi 'visible'

History and archaeology enthusiasts who want to visit the 11th-century Chandramouleshwar Temple at Unkal in City have been finding it difficult to locate the monument due to narrow lanes, a congested colony of houses surrounding it and no visibility from the main road.

At last, a plan is now taking birth to resolve the long-pending issue of the relocation of the houses especially in front of the temple and to give the temple the much-required visibility to attract more tourists. Many house owners have also come forward to get shifted if compensation and alternative land is needed, as being within 100-metre radius from the ASI-protected monument has put various restrictions on construction and renovation activities.

On Saturday, MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar visited the temple and interacted with the residents of the area. He also asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hubbali-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) and the Revenue Department to conduct a joint survey to identify the houses that need to be shifted.

'Need compensation, land'

"If the Union Government's ASI gives compensation, and the State Government provides alternative land, houses can be shifted. Efforts are being made in this regard. Nearly 400 tourists come in search of this Chalukya-era temple daily, and their number would be much more if it is developed, while Unkal Cross-Sai Nagar Road is also being widening," Shettar said.

People near the temple are not even able to properly repair their houses, and they are now ready to get relocated, with suitable facilities. Earlier, they lacked that consent. Now steps would be taken for collection of documents, joint survey and proposals, to relocate houses, along with compensation and alternative land speedily, Shettar noted.

The temple is being maintained but needs proper visibility. A similar problem at the historical Banashankari Temple at Amargol would also be resolved. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also been urged to resolve the long-pending problem of lack of land to shift the entire Aihole village in Bagalkot district, he added.

Later, he also visited Banashankari Temple at Amargol.

MLA Arvind Bellad, HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B, ASI Superintendent (Dharwad circle) Reshma Savanth, Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal, corporators-elect Rajanna Koravi, Tippanna Majjagi, Umeshgouda Kaujageri, and others were present.

