K'taka govt to decide fate of Murugha mutt soon: Bommai

Karnataka govt to decide fate of Murugha mutt soon: CM Bommai

The law department is going through the report on the mutt submitted by the Chitradurga deputy commissioner. Bommai said

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Nov 23 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 12:58 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government would take a call on the fate of the Murugha mutt soon. 

Speaking to media persons here, he said the law department is going through the report on the mutt submitted by the Chitradurga deputy commissioner. The government will take a decision on the adminiatrative affairs of the mutt soon, he added.

When questioned on arrest of former MLA S K Basavarajan on charges of instigating two girls to book fake sexual abuse cases against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, he said police are investigating the case. 

Also Read | Karnataka CM’s statement should not be taken seriously: Maharashtra govt

Replying to a query on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's announcement that a Muslim leader would be made the next chief minister if the party was voted to power, Bommai said it was the decision of the JD(S) and he would not comment on it. 

He also made it clear that there is no dissidence within the BJP. 

He clarified that the government has no plan to provide 10,000 litres of water to each house. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
seer
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

 