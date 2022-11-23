Karnataka govt to decide fate of Murugha mutt soon: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government would take a call on the fate of the Murugha mutt soon.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the law department is going through the report on the mutt submitted by the Chitradurga deputy commissioner. The government will take a decision on the adminiatrative affairs of the mutt soon, he added.

When questioned on arrest of former MLA S K Basavarajan on charges of instigating two girls to book fake sexual abuse cases against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, he said police are investigating the case.

Replying to a query on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's announcement that a Muslim leader would be made the next chief minister if the party was voted to power, Bommai said it was the decision of the JD(S) and he would not comment on it.

He also made it clear that there is no dissidence within the BJP.

He clarified that the government has no plan to provide 10,000 litres of water to each house.