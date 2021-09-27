Karnataka govt transfers Nanjangud tahsildar

Karnataka govt transfers Nanjangud tahsildar

The demolition of the Ucchagani Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud created a political nightmare for the BJP government

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 04:14 ist
Nanjangud Tahsildar Mohana Kumari. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred out the tahsildar of Nanjangud in Mysuru, in what is said to be the fallout of the demolition of a Hindu temple there.

In a notification issued by Revenue department, Nanjangud Tahsildar Mohana Kumari has been appointed as competent authority for multi-crore IMA scam in place of S M Shivakumar. Kumari is transferred “in the interest of public and the administration,” the notification said.

The demolition of the Ucchagani Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud created a political nightmare for the BJP government, which introduced a law to protect all such illegal religious structures from being razed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 