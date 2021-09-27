Karnataka govt transfers Nanjangud tahsildar

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred out the tahsildar of Nanjangud in Mysuru, in what is said to be the fallout of the demolition of a Hindu temple there.

In a notification issued by Revenue department, Nanjangud Tahsildar Mohana Kumari has been appointed as competent authority for multi-crore IMA scam in place of S M Shivakumar. Kumari is transferred “in the interest of public and the administration,” the notification said.

The demolition of the Ucchagani Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud created a political nightmare for the BJP government, which introduced a law to protect all such illegal religious structures from being razed.