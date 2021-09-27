Karnataka govt transfers Nanjangud tahsildar

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred out the tahsildar of Nanjangud in Mysuru, in what is said to be the fallout of the demolition of a Hindu temple there.
In a notification issued by Revenue department, Nanjangud Tahsildar Mohana Kumari has been appointed as competent authority for multi-crore IMA scam in place of S M Shivakumar. Kumari is transferred “in the interest of public and the administration,” the notification said.
The demolition of the Ucchagani Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud created a political nightmare for the BJP government, which introduced a law to protect all such illegal religious structures from being razed.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Luxury car sales boom post-second wave
In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws
India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities
Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool
Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
What happens after the German election?
India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner
'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'