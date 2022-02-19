Karnataka govt vows to step up drive to clear pending files

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the government will extend the drive of disposing of pending files in the government offices to all the districts in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the files as old as 20 years are still pending in government offices for disposal. I will visit each district along with the state-level officials to take steps to clear pending files,” he said after inaugurating the week-long drive to clear pending files in Dakshina Kannada.

Stressing the need for accelerating administrative mechanisms in government offices, he lauded Dakshina Kannada District-in-Charge Minister V Sunil Kumar, who initiated the file disposal week in the district.

“Top rank officials should consider the problems faced by the people at the lower strata of the society. Even physically challenged are also put to hardships. Serving the society is the real worship of God,” Ashoka said.

Those who visit government offices for old-age pensions and other benefits should not be made to wait for years, he said. “The file disposal drive should give emphasis to all such files of economically weaker sections. It should not be done only for the namesake.

82,000 files pending

Kumar said there are nearly 82,000 pending files in Dakshina Kannada. While there are 28,728 files pending in 45 departments in the district, 51,000 files are related to pension schemes. In addition, there are about 2,000 complaints pending in various government offices.

“There may be several reasons, including technical, Covid-19 pandemic or laxity on part of the officials concerned, for the delay in clearing the files. All government officials, starting from the gram panchayats to the district administration, should be involved in the file disposal drive. Officials should not avail holidays for the next 10 days and ensure all pending files are cleared,” the minister said.

