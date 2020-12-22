K'taka GP polls: Official found with loaded revolver

Karnataka Gram Panchaya polls: Official found with loaded revolver at polling station in Belagavi

Other staff who noticed the polling official with revolver informed the police who subjected him for inquiry

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 22 2020, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 09:52 ist

An official was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver at a polling station at Desur village in Belagavi taluk during the first phase of Gram Panchayat polling on Tuesday.

Other staff who noticed the polling official with revolver informed the police who subjected him for inquiry.

Track live updates of Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls here

Polling official has been reportedly identified as Suleman Sanadi. The revolver in his possession was fully loaded and the police asked him to empty the rounds.

More details were awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 