Karnataka Gram Panchaya polls: Official found with loaded revolver at polling station in Belagavi

An official was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver at a polling station at Desur village in Belagavi taluk during the first phase of Gram Panchayat polling on Tuesday.

Other staff who noticed the polling official with revolver informed the police who subjected him for inquiry.

Polling official has been reportedly identified as Suleman Sanadi. The revolver in his possession was fully loaded and the police asked him to empty the rounds.

More details were awaited.