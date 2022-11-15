Karnataka gram panchayat honours Hajabba with wall painting

Harekala Gram Panchayat honoured Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with his painting on its newly built wall.
The panchayat building utilised the special grant released by MLA U T Khader and other funds and is being constructed at Bavaliguri.
The work has been accelerated and will be inaugurated shortly.
''The wall has paintings on Hajabba and his life. By selling oranges, Hajabba realised his dream of building a school in his village for educating the children. His work won him honour across the world apart a Padma Shri award,'' said Gram Panchayat president Badruddin.
"All the members in the panchayat unanimously decided to honour him through paintings in the gram panchayat building," he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking
Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star
Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris
In Pics | World's 10 most populous countries (2022)
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million
Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school
Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman
Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal
Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?