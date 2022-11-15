K'taka gram panchayat honours Hajabba with mural

Karnataka gram panchayat honours Hajabba with wall painting

The work has been accelerated and will be inaugurated shortly

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 15 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 03:44 ist
A painting of Harekala Hajabba adorns the wall of gram panchayat at Harekala. Credit: Special Arrangement

Harekala Gram Panchayat honoured Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with his painting on its newly built wall.

The panchayat building utilised the special grant released by MLA U T Khader and other funds and is being constructed at Bavaliguri.

The work has been accelerated and will be inaugurated shortly.

''The wall has paintings on Hajabba and his life. By selling oranges, Hajabba realised his dream of building a school in his village for educating the children. His work won him honour across the world apart a Padma Shri award,'' said Gram Panchayat president Badruddin.

"All the members in the panchayat unanimously decided to honour him through paintings in the gram panchayat building," he added. 

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Harekala Hajabba

