K'taka GP polls: Counting begins in 14 Belgavi taluks

Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins in 14 taluk headquarters in Belagavi

The fate of 20,728 candidates contesting in the election from 477 Gram Panchayats will be decided

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 30 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 09:58 ist
Credit: DH File Photo/Prashanth HG

Counting of votes for Gram Panchayat elections in 14 taluks in the district commenced in respective taluk headquarters on Wednesday.

The fate of 20,728 candidates contesting in the election from 477 Gram Panchayats will be decided.

Counting of votes will be conducted for one Gram Panchayat at a time. As the counting agents move out after the completion of one Panchayat, counting for another local body will commence.

