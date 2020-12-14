Madrasa head backing BJP GP candidates 'assaulted'

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Polls: Madrasa head 'assaulted' for campaigning in favour of BJP-backed candidates

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 14 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 09:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A madrasa head was allegedly assaulted by a group for campaigning in favour of BJP-backed candidates for the upcoming gram panchayat elections, at Assaigoli on Saturday night.

The injured is Haneef Nijami and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. It is alleged that Karim, a resident of Assaigoli, had assaulted him. Haneef was engaged in campaigning for BJP-supported candidates in Uppala, Paivalike, Manjeshwara in Kasargod and Manjanady near Konaje. The photo of him campaigning for the BJP-backed candidates had gone viral on social media.

BJP minority unit leader Fazal Assaigoli said, "In the past Congress-supported candidates in Manjanady GP were elected unopposed. This year four BJP-supported candidates had filed their nominations, and Haneef was campaigning for them. Congress workers allegedly assaulted him over the issue."

It is said that Haneef had convened a meeting of religious heads under the banner of BJP minority unit a few years ago, to create awareness about the government facilities. Enraged over the issue, Muslim leaders had suspended him from the Adkarepadpu madrasa. Later, he was working as a religious head in Puttur.

A case has been registered with Konaje police.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Gram Panchayat elections

