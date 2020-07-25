Karnataka grapples with recovery even as Covid-19 cases surge

Karnataka reported 5,000 odd Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday, but the state's recovery rate is struggling to catch up with the surge. At 36.2% (as per the state war room's July 23 report), the rate is one of the lowest in the country.

Experts, however, say this is not an indication of the recovery period getting longer among the patients here but because the state is on an ascent in terms of cases. Other states peaked much earlier than Karnataka, they say.

The state reported 5,007 cases on Friday, a marginal dip from the 5,030 on Thursday. Bengaluru accounted for 2,267 cases. There are 52,791 patients recuperating at various facilities in the state.

Among the districts, Yadgir has the highest recovery rate of 83.2%.

Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and member of the state and ICMR expert committee, said, "The cases are all recent and there is no recovery as such. The surge in cases in Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu happened many weeks earlier. Those states are seeing fewer cases than discharges because they had the peak earlier."

This is typically seen in the ascending phase of the surge where new cases are isolated and very few from the earlier phase have recovered. "So, we are actually comparing two different time periods," Babu said. "At least two weeks' time is needed to see the trend in terms of what the actual recovery rate is. Most people will recover within 10 to 14 days. Eventually, all states will have similar recovery rate," he added.

Dr Trilok Chandra, who heads the Critical Care Support Unit in the state, said, "The data on the number of recoveries needs to be updated. We are working on it. Our average recovery period remains 14 to 17 days and hasn't increased."

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had, at a recent press conference, said, “The spike has happened in the past 15 days. In fact, around 23,000 positive cases have been reported in the past one week itself and of these, 77% patients are asymptomatic. Unlike symptomatic patients, who may require some time to recover, asymptomatics will be discharged the next week.”