Karnataka HC acquits triple murder accused for lack of evidence

Praveen Subramanya Bhat, who was convicted in the sensational triple-murder case by the second additional district court in Belagavi, was acquitted by the Dharwad Bench of the High Court on the grounds of lack of evidences.

Reena Rakesh Malagatti, and her two children Aditya and Sahitya were found murdered at their Kuvempu Nagar residence in Belagavi during early hours on August 17, 2015.

Bhat, a Chartered Accountant aspirant then, was arrested by the APMC police within 12 hours after the crime was committed. He was Reena’s neighbour and reportedly had an affair with her.

The police chargesheeted him, while a second additional district judge in Belagavi convicted him on April 16, 2018. The court awarded life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs Rs 10,000.

Bhat had then moved the High Court bench, challenging the lower court order. Bhat was in Hindalga Central Prison since 2018. He has now been released.

“The two-judge bench comprising Justices K S Mudgal and M G S Kamal held that the prosecution had failed to prove all the links in the chain of circumstances and acquitted my client citing lack of evidence against him,” Bhat’s advocate Karoshi said.

The prosecution had charged that Bhat had slit Reena’s throat with a knife, and later drowned Reena’s two kids in a bucket.

He had reportedly told the police that he was fed up with the affair, but Reena was blackmailing him to continue it. The prosecution had charged that Praveen entered the house of Reena at 3 am on August 16, 2015, and murdered the trio.

He was booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), and 201 IPC (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).