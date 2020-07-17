Karnataka HC asks government to act against influential violators

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to take action against people, including the influential, who violate social distancing norms.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka cited the examples provided by the petitioner of political leaders violating rules, and asked the state to submit an action-taken report.

It was hearing a PIL on implementation of provisions under the Disaster Management Act (DMA). Appearing through an application, city-based advocate G R Mohan submitted photographs of events where norms were violated. He said social distancing norms were violated at a wedding held by a politician, while laying the foundation stone for a statue at the international airport and also during a political protest rally.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Our attention is invited to an event on June 27 to erect a 108-ft statue of Kempegowda at the airport where norms of social distancing and wearing of masks have been thrown to the wind," the bench said, asking the state government to act against the violators under the provisions of DMA.

"It is time for the state to take action against persons, however influential he/she may be, when he/she commits any violation of the orders passed under DMA," it said, directing the government to submit its response by July 24. The state will also file on record a summary of action taken against all those who violated guidelines/provisions under DMA, with special reference to action against people not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing,’ the bench directed.